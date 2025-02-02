Why are only women artistes being targeted?

Film actress Apu Biswas was supposed to inaugurate a restaurant in Kamrangirchar area of the capital recently but she couldn’t attend the event in the face of obstruction from a mob. Earlier, actress Mehazabien Chowdhury faced similar obstruction in Chattogram while, Pori Moni was obstructed in Tangail. All three incidents took place within a span of just three months.

The scheme seems to be the same in each of these cases. A group of people are objecting to the news of the actresses' presence and are foiling the event. The organisers are being forced to exclude the artistes. Informing the police isn’t proving very helpful either.

While Apu Biswas and Mehazabien Chowdhury didn’t address the issue directly, Pori Moni didn’t keep silent. On 25 January, this actress wrote in a Facebook post, “How can anyone remain so silent? Feeling deprived of freedom. Why should the artiste face so much obstruction? Feeling insecure. Why aren’t we safe in this free country?”