Now Bangladeshi actresses fall victim to deepfake, how to detect these videos

An intimate video of a woman has gone viral on social media. The video is being claimed to be of popular small screen actress Tanjin Tisha.

After reviewing the video, Dismislab, an online fact checking and media research platform has confirmed it to be a fake. Tanjin Tisha’s face has been swapped with the woman in that video taken out of a pornography site. It has zero connection to Tanjin Tisha.

Deepfake videos of many female celebrities from across the world including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mnadana, Natalie Portman and Emma Watson have gone viral in recent times. Right when people are concerned about these videos, a deepfake video of actress Tanjin Tisha has surfaced.

Reportedly, this is the first deepfake video of any Bangladeshi celebrity. The fake video was circulated from several Facebook pages in November last year. Then it went ‘viral’ in December.