Scarlett Johansson makes nerve-wracking debut as director

Scarlett Johansson won praise from veteran filmmaker Wes Anderson as she nervously prepared to unveil her debut feature as a director at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday.

Actors behind the camera are something of a trend in Cannes this year, with 'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart and British actor Harris Dickinson both unveiling their first features.

Johansson's film 'Eleanor the Great' recounts the story of a grief-stricken elderly woman who moves to New York after the death of her best friend and will be screened on Tuesday evening.

One of Hollywood's most bankable stars missed the red carpet premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' on Sunday evening, in which she has a cameo, but she won enthusiastic backing from director Anderson.