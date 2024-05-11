Zendaya: a superstar, not a challenger

From film to fashion, former teen actor Zendaya has emerged as one of the few bona fide A-list superstars of her generation, thanks to a stunning recent run of hits on both the screen and the red carpet.

The 27-year-old American leads two of Hollywood's highest profile movies of the year so far -- 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Challengers' -- while also finding time to co-host New York's Met gala earlier this week.

Her appearance in two separate dazzling outfits at the annual showbiz summit in Manhattan set social media ablaze, and wowed critics who increasingly refer to Zendaya as a "fashion icon."

That is just the latest accolade in a career that has seen Zendaya become the youngest lead actress in a drama winner at the Emmys, with 'Euphoria', release a musical album, star in multiple Marvel superhero movies, and move into producing.

"To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime," Zendaya's 'Dune' director Denis Villeneuve told Time Magazine in 2022.