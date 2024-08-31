Erotic thriller at Venice sees Nicole Kidman 'exposed'

Nicole Kidman said she felt "exposed and vulnerable" as erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival Friday, with the veteran actor pushing herself far from her comfort zone.

Kidman plays Romy, a high-powered New York CEO who embarks on a torrid, sado-masochistic affair with a new company intern, played by Harris Dickinson, risking her marriage to her husband (Antonio Banderas) and family life.

An orgasm both opens and ends the film, with a roller-coaster of frenzied desire and psychological manipulation in between, leaving the viewer in a heightened state of anticipation during the no-holds-barred film.

"This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened and all of those things when it's given to the world, but making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep," Kidman told a press conference ahead of the premiere.

"Right now we're all a bit nervous."