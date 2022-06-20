Taapsee Pannu looks magnificent in 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer

No one believes Mithu that she can play cricket for India, except for her coach, played by actor Vijay Raaz, who shows Mithu the right path to achieve all her dreams.
However, nothing comes easy to her path as she is bullied and ridiculed by other teammates and society. She learns to stand tall against all odds and leads team India from the front.
Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, the 'Badla' film actor writes in her caption, “Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend."
‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a rousing story of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI.
India's most iconic cricketer of BCCI Chairperson Sourav Ganguly launched the trailer.