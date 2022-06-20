Taapsee Pannu looks magnificent in 'Shabaash Mithu' trailer

No one believes Mithu that she can play cricket for India, except for her coach, played by actor Vijay Raaz, who shows Mithu the right path to achieve all her dreams.

However, nothing comes easy to her path as she is bullied and ridiculed by other teammates and society. She learns to stand tall against all odds and leads team India from the front.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, the 'Badla' film actor writes in her caption, “Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend."