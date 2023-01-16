'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song awards

It's a great day for Indian cinema as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama film 'RRR' has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.