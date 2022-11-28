Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association finally begins journey with full panel

The fight between Zayed Khan and Nipun Akter over the position of the general secretary has been resolved recently after a court verdict, and now members of both panels are united under the leadership of Kanchan as president and Nipun as the general secretary, according to the members.
“It feels great to have everyone together as a united force,” Moushumi stated to the media after taking the oath. “After everything we have gone through since the election, we are finally united now.”
Ilias Kanchan said, “I am glad to have everyone together as a team and this is what I desired from the beginning. I have been distressed for the past nine months, and the suffering has ended today.”
“With the presence of our entire association's members tonight at this meeting and as everyone has vowed to act in the best interests of artistes, we can gladly leave behind the conflicts and move forward,” Kanchan aspired.
Regarding his presence in the meeting forgetting all the past conflicts Dipjol told the media, "I have never wanted any conflict between artistes. Since the dispute has been resolved by the court and there’s no obstacle for Nipun to perform her duties as the general secretary of the association, I have decided to participate in the meeting and stay with its activities as I have always said that I will obey the verdict of the court.”
The meeting was attended by a number of actors, including Riaz, Symon, Anjana, Emon, Joy Chowdhury, Keya, Jadu Azad, Shahnoor among others.