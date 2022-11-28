Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association finally begins journey with full panel

After going through much drama and controversies regarding its general secretary candidacy since the election at the beginning of this year, the full executive committee of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association finally got together on Sunday night at the association office, BFDC in the capital.

Two members of the Misha-Zayed panel, actress Moushumi and actor Ali Raj took the oath on Sunday, at the meeting of the executive committee of the association under president Ilias Kanchan, reports UNB.