Criticism never bothered me: Sharmila Tagore

A shawl draped over her black attire, actress Sharmila Tagore arrived at Dhaka Club right on time. With her sweet smile, she took to the stage after greeting everyone Friday afternoon.

This is the first time the acclaimed actress met the press during her 10-day visit in Dhaka. She came to Dhaka this time as a jury member for the Asian Cinema Section competition of 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival.

Sharmila answered questions on various topics including her debut in acting, her Bollywood career, criticism, marriage and stardom. The event was hosted by prominent Bangladeshi actor and member of the parliament, Asaduzzaman Noor.