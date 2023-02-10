SRK-Kajol's 'DDLJ' to have a wider release on Valentine's Day!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'(DDLJ) will have a Pan-India release, Yash Raj Films confirms.

Rohan Malhotra, vice president, distribution, YRF, said, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has become synonymous to romance for India and Indians for generations since its historic release.

“We are constantly requested by the audience and fans, throughout the year, for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can, again and again, watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres!”