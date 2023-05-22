Scorsese on why he kept out of Cannes competition

Martin Scorsese told AFP on Sunday that he had kept his film out of the main competition at Cannes because it was "time for others" to shine.

The legendary director, 80, wowed critics on Saturday night with his Native American epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Up to the last minute, it was unclear if it would be entered in the race for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, which Scorsese won back in 1976 with ‘Taxi Driver’.