Shah Rukh Khan turns Santa for fan who asked for 'Christmas gift'

Another fan asked, "Did Santa come to your home?”
Shah Rukh replied, "He must be on his way....I've heard there's a lot of traffic in front of my house”.
In the previous round of the Question-Answer session with fans on 17 December, the 'Devdas' actor revealed a number of interesting facts, including his favourite movie of actor Salman Khan and a reason why everyone should watch his upcoming film 'Pathaan'.
Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh, who will portray a gun-toting spy with a licence to kill.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25 January, 2023.
The makers of 'Pathaan' unveiled the first song 'Besharam Rang' on 12 December , which received a massive response from the audience.
While several loved the peppy track, there were also some who found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.
The second song from the film, 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' dropped on 22 December. Sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Sukriti Kakar, the party number got a big thumbs-up from fans.
Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action-thriller 'Jawan' and director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu.