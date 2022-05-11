Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher attacks Shashi Tharoor on twitter over ‘The Kashmir Files’

After a war of words with Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter about “The Kashmir Files” movie, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that he never “mocked” or “disparage” the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits and added that dragging his late wife Sunanda into this matter was “unwarranted” and “contemptible”.

The row started after Tharoor shared a media report on the microblogging site stating that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been banned in Singapore. “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore,” the Congress MP tweeted.

Reacting to Tharoor’s tweet, Agnihotri said Singapore is the most regressive censor in the world and asked him to stop making “fun” of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide.