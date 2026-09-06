I never considered Salman as anything other than a brother: Shabnur

Salman Shah is one of the most iconic heroes in Dhaka’s film industry. Through his acting, style and screen presence, he won people’s hearts in a film career spanning just four years.

After making his film debut with ‘Keyamat Theke Keyamat’ in 1993, he went on to star in 27 films. Even three decades after his death, his popularity has not diminished in the slightest. Instead, Salman Shah seems to have become an even greater subject of discussion over time.

The actor died on 6 September 1996. Thirty years have passed in the blink of an eye. Yet his adored co-star and popular on-screen partner Shabnur still finds it hard to believe that Salman is no longer alive.

She expressed these feelings in a social media post marking the 30th anniversary of Salman Shah’s death.