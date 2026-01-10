'One Battle After Another' leads the charge for Golden Globes

Hollywood's awards season kicks into high gear on Sunday at the Golden Globes gala, with the politically charged "One Battle After Another" expected to solidify its status as the film to beat, two months ahead of the Oscars.

Paul Thomas Anderson's screwball thriller, which centers on an aging revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti), is a rollicking ride featuring violent leftist radicals, immigration raids and white supremacists.

At a time when the United States is deeply polarized, many critics and pundits have hailed the film as capturing the moment.

With nine nominations, "One Battle" appears a lock to take home the prize for best comedy/musical film.

"We're seeing a real sweep and a juggernaut in that movie," Deadline's awards columnist and chief critic Pete Hammond told AFP, recalling that so far, it has won every best picture prize so far this season.