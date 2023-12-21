Hope you all get entertained: SRK writes as excitement builds around 'Dunki'

The much-awaited comedy-drama 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, has finally released today, Thursday. Fans just can't keep calm to watch SRK's new avatar on screen.

The film's first show in India was at 5:55am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the opening of SRK's latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Several videos and pictures from this massive celebration by SRK fans went viral on social media. In videos shared by Shah Rukh's fan clubs, a massive crowd of people can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol (drums) and burning fireworks to kick off Dunki's release.