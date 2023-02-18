Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

"He wants us to be dead," Zelenskiy said of the Russian president in the central scene in "Superpower", a film-length profile of the Ukrainian leader that premiered on Friday at the Berlin Film Festival. "He hates Ukraine. He hates us."

Directed by Penn and Aaron Kaufman, the movie opens in the months before the invasion, with Penn intrigued by a fellow actor's transition from the film set to presidential office. The invasion dramatically raises the stakes, turning Penn into a passionate advocate for Ukraine's cause.

In fighting against the Russian invasion, Ukraine is "fighting a fight on all of our behalf," Penn told the audience at the premiere.