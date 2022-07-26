Jason Momoa survives car accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist

No one was injured after the Hollywood actor Jason Momoa got involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to report.

The unnamed motorcyclist made contact with "the left front end" of Momoa's car hard enough to fall off their bike, according to reports. The rider reportedly hit the Aquaman star's car's windshield and cleared the car's hood, before managing to land on their feet.

Momoa then got out of his car to help the motorcyclist and flagged down a passing driver to call 9-1-1.