Jason Momoa survives car accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist

Video footage of the crash's aftermath obtained by the outlet showed emergency personnel and multiple motorcyclists on the scene, as Momoa appeared to walk away from the incident and back to his vehicle unharmed.
The biker was taken to a nearby hospital with "minor injuries," which included a bruise to the leg and a thumb injury, according to reports, while the 'Dune' actor appeared to be fine.
As per news, it's unclear why the motorcyclist crossed the center line. No charges have been filed in the crash.
According to sources, the star had been driving his gold restored Oldsmobile 442, the vintage vehicle first seen in his 2021 Netflix movie Sweet Girl.
Momoa was driving along Old Topanga Road in Calabasas, California, just before 11.00am on Sunday when a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle crossed the center line and smashed head-on into his 1970 Oldsmobile.
On the work front, Momoa will soon be seen in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' which is set to be released in March 2023.
Directed by James Wan, the sequel will star original cast members Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.