Jailed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi competes in Venice

The film is partly focused on Iranians in Turkey, trying desperately to emigrate to Europe.

But it also follows Panahi himself in a fictionalised version of his real life, as he struggles to make the film from across the border in Iran, which he was already banned from leaving.

One of the film’s stars, Mina Kavani, told reporters in Venice that she was inspired by his focus, despite having to direct by phone and internet.

“He was in such concentration, he had such perfectionism -- as an actress, I couldn’t let myself get sentimental,” said Kavani, who lives in exile in France.

“All that counted for him was cinema. He just wanted to make his movie. I thought: ‘I know now why he’s Mr Panahi.’”

‘Survival’

In 2010, Panahi was sentenced to six years in prison for “propaganda against the system” following his support for anti-government protests.

As can often happen in Iran, the sentence was never carried out but hung over him -- and was only enacted in July when he went to enquire about two other filmmakers, Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had just been arrested.