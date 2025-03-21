Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Thomas Anderson unite for intense family drama and action

The highly anticipated Paul Thomas Anderson film, 'One Battle after Another', has finally revealed its title and confirmed a release date of 26 September, 2025, following an earlier delay from its 8 August, 2025, slot.

Warner Bros. has unveiled a gripping 21-second teaser for the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and offers an intense glimpse into the narrative that blends family drama with action.

The teaser shows DiCaprio, portraying a calm and collected character, sipping a drink when his peaceful moment is abruptly disturbed. His pregnant wife, played by Teyana Taylor, fires an automatic rifle into the distance.