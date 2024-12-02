'Moana 2' sails to Thanksgiving record with smash opening

‘Moana 2’, the sequel to the animated Disney musical about a spunky Polynesian teenager who embarks on seafaring adventures, scored a sensational and record USD 220 million opening over the long Thanksgiving weekend in North America.

Universal's ‘Wicked: Part I’, the latest offshoot of the classic ‘Wizard of Oz’, raked in USD 117 million in its second week in theaters over the Wednesday through Sunday US holiday stretch, for a total so far of USD 262 million, according to industry group Exhibitor Relations.

In third place the other hotly awaited release of the holiday season, Paramount’s ‘Gladiator II’ chalked up five-day revenue of USD 44 million for a two-week total of USD 111 million, the organisation said.

But it was ‘Moana 2’ that shattered expectations as it posted the biggest Thanksgiving start ever, said analyst David A Gross.