Taylor Swift, The Weeknd invited to join Oscars panel

Music megastars Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are among showbiz people invited to join the organization that votes on who gets Oscars, the body said Wednesday.

Other invitees include Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who directed ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, which won seven Oscars this year including the prize for best picture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said its new crop of members of Tinseltown's most elite club numbers 398 people.