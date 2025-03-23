Actress Karla Sofia Gascon says 'campaign' derailed her Oscar chances

Mexican actress Karla Sofia Gascon has broken her silence after a Twitter storm derailed her Oscar hopes for her role in 'Emilia Perez.'

According to a media outlet, in a recent event promoting her biographical book 'Lo que queda de mi' (What's Left of Me), Gascon expressed her feelings about the backlash she faced over her historical social media posts.

Gascon, who was on track to make history as the first openly transgender actress to win an Academy Award, saw her chances dashed after journalist Sarah Hagi uncovered her questionable tweets from 2016.