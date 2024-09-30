Will the blocked films get released now?
According to the ministry of information and broadcasting, at least eight films including ‘Nomuna’, ‘Rana Plaza’, ‘Omimangshito’, ‘Shonibar Bikel’, ‘Makeup’, ‘Mor Thengari (My Bicycle)’ are stuck for approval. The directors of some of these films could not release their films even after 15 years.
Following the abolition of the censor system, a certification board has been formed. Producers and directors are looking forward with the hope that the films that are stuck will now get permission for release.
Right after becoming a member of the certification board, director Khijir Hayat Khan wrote in a Facebook post, “We will be trying our best to release the films that are stuck.”
On Saturday afternoon Khijir Hayat Khan said, “We want to quickly work on the films that are stuck. There are some issues here, as some films are in the court while some others are on the appeal board. The appeal board has not been formed yet.”
“We will watch the films that will come to us without the court and the appeal board. And we will make arrangements so that the films get released fast,” he added.
15 years ago, Enamul Kabir Nirjhor made the film ‘Nomuna’ with government grant. He received grant for the film ‘Nomuna’, after winning national film award for his debut film ‘Aha’.
The film features the social and political reality of Bangladesh. The film being stuck at the censor board like this was frustrating for the director. That’s why the director stopped talking on the topic of this film after a period of time.
This director said, “I have said this before and I’m saying this again that I’ll take my decision in accordance with the situation. If there’s ever a real democratic environment sometimes, I will definitely take an initiative. I have nothing else to say."
“Hopefully we won’t have trouble with certification now”
About three months ago, the Bangladesh Film Censor Board had declared that Raihan Rafi’s web film ‘Omimangshito’ is not suitable for screening.
Rafi told Prothom Alo on Saturday that he will submit the film at the certification board within a day or two. As soon as it gets certified he will finalise the date of release.
The film ‘Rana Plaza’, based on the Rana Plaza collapse incident in Savar, was ready for release after several rounds of complications at the censor board and the court. Even the release date was finalised on 4 September, 2015.
On the eve of the release, the director came to know that the High Court had imposed a ban on the release of the film. The film was not released even after nine long years.
Director of the film Nazrul Islam Khan said that he has contacted the officials at the ministry of information and broadcasting already.
He said on Saturday, “Discussions have progressed quite far. I have given my statement to the officials of the ministry. They have asked me to share all the matters with them in writing. I will take necessary action very soon. I want the film to reach the audience as soon as possible.”
Two years ago, the then censor board after watching Anonno Mamun’s film ‘Makeup’ stated that it’s not suitable for screening. Member of the board Khorshed Alam Khosru had said that the film has been banned on allegation of portraying people of the film industry in the country in a bad light.
The director stated on Saturday, “I will submit my film again within Monday. Hopefully we won’t have any more trouble getting the certification now.”
“We want to see example of change”
Bangladesh’s first ever film made in Chakma language, ‘Mor Thengari (My Bicycle)’ has been stuck at the censor board for nine years.
Director of the film, Aung Rakhine told Prothom Alo that he had submitted the film at the censor board in May of 2015. Although nine years have passed since then, it did not get the certification.
On Saturday afternoon he said, “Since a certification board has been formed now, everyone’s wishing for a change. We want to see an example of that change. The sooner they make arrangements for the film to be released, the more delightful it would be. I made the film for the audience, so let them make way for the audience to see the film.”
Although his debut film did not get a certificate, Aung Rakhine has already made and released his second film ‘The Last Post Office’.
There had been heavy discussions on social media last year demanding release of the film ‘Shonibar Bikel’ made by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.
Filmmaker Farooki had told Prothom Alo about one and a half months ago, “No film should be barred. Bangladesh must get out of this practice of blocking films, hushing up people’s voices, restricting the media’s voice or cancelling filmmakers’ voices.”
Farooki could not be reached when he was contacted on Saturday to talk about this issue.
According to several sources from the certification board the films stuck at the court and the appeal board will be reviewed first and then initiative will be taken about resolving the matter. Some films are under the supervision of the certification board.
Already, there have been discussions in the first meeting held with the people concerned on the matter of taking all the necessary steps by considering the overall state of the films that are stuck.