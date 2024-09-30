Will the blocked films get released now?

According to the ministry of information and broadcasting, at least eight films including ‘Nomuna’, ‘Rana Plaza’, ‘Omimangshito’, ‘Shonibar Bikel’, ‘Makeup’, ‘Mor Thengari (My Bicycle)’ are stuck for approval. The directors of some of these films could not release their films even after 15 years.

Following the abolition of the censor system, a certification board has been formed. Producers and directors are looking forward with the hope that the films that are stuck will now get permission for release.

Right after becoming a member of the certification board, director Khijir Hayat Khan wrote in a Facebook post, “We will be trying our best to release the films that are stuck.”

On Saturday afternoon Khijir Hayat Khan said, “We want to quickly work on the films that are stuck. There are some issues here, as some films are in the court while some others are on the appeal board. The appeal board has not been formed yet.”

“We will watch the films that will come to us without the court and the appeal board. And we will make arrangements so that the films get released fast,” he added.