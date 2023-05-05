'Star Wars Day' time to bring our lightsabers out

The greatest saga of cinema which humans have witnessed is definitely 'Star Wars'.

The 'Star Wars' universe gave the fans a world which was far from any race, language or geographical land.

Thursday the fans celebrated the biggest franchise created in the times when creating franchises was not even trending.

Star Wars Day is celebrated across the globe on 4 May to observe the presence of a cinematic universe created by filmmaker George Lucas.

The reason behind 4 May being the day of celebration in the fictional universe was pretty exciting.