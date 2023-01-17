Blanchett slams 'patriarchal' awards shows after accepting best actress prize

Cate Blanchett criticised the "patriarchal pyramid" of Hollywood awards shows as she accepted a best actress gong from the Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Australian actor and Oscars frontrunner, whose performance as an ambitious, morally dubious conductor in classical music drama "TAR" is sweeping awards, told a packed ballroom that she wished the whole "structure" of awards shows could be changed.

"It's like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?" she said, collecting her prize from North America's largest critics organisation.

"Why don't we just say there's a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another, and stop the televised horse race of it at all?"