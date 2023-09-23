Hopes rise for end to Hollywood writers' strike as talks extend

Hollywood writers and studios met for a third consecutive day of high-level talks Friday, raising the industry's hopes that an end to the costly 144-day Writers Guild of America strike could finally be near.

Thousands of film and television scribes downed their pens back in early May over demands including better pay for writers, greater rewards for creating hit shows, and protection from artificial intelligence.

They have manned picket lines for months outside offices including Netflix and Disney and -- having been joined by striking actors in mid-July -- bringing the entertainment industry to a costly standstill.