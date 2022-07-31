Matthew McConaughey to star in Kari Skogland's soccer film 'Dallas Sting'

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey is all set to star in the upcoming soccer film 'Dallas Sting', which is being helmed by Kari Skogland.

According to reports, the movie's plot will be a fact-based story of how a group of Dallas high school girls headed to China in 1984 as the ultimate underdog and beat some of the best women's teams from China, Australia and Italy.

Production on the project will commence this fall in New Orleans. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers.