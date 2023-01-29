Cinema lovers throng movie halls in Kashmir

Amidst the 'Pathaan' frenzy all across India, the latest Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Bollywood film has packed up movie theatres in Srinagar to the brim.

After almost 32 years' Kashmiri cinema lovers are coming in large numbers to watch this movie at INOX multiplex in Srinagar.

INOX Srinagar was inaugurated last year with a special screening of Aamir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The multiplex was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on September 20 last year.