SRK brings action-packed avatar in 'Jawan' prevue

After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, finally the highly anticipated prevue of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' is out.

Taking to Twitter, SRK treated fans with the prevue and captioned it, “READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Jawan, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.