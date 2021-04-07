Music maestro Indra Mohan Rajbongshi dies of Covid-19

Ekushey Padak winning eminent singer Indra Mohan Rajbongshi has died of novel coronavirus infection. He breathed his last around 11:00 am on Wednesday. His sister-in-law Shipra Ghosh has confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Shipra Ghosh said details of the artiste’s burial have not been finalised as yet.

According to the family members, Indra Mohan Rajbongshi tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday after his samples were tested at Metropolitan Hospital in Mahakhali in the capital as he felt sick.

The CT scan report of the artiste revealed that as much as 85 per cent of his lungs were infected. He was later transferred to another hospital in Dhaka and finally to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) two days ago, as his physical condition worsened. The music maestro died there on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.