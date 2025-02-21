Anti-discrimination student movement concert cancelled over security concern

The main attraction of this concert was James of Nagar Baul band. The list of other bands and artistes supposed to perform at the concert included Chirkutt, Artcell, Shonar Bangla Circus, Bengal Symphony, Bangla Five, Cryptic Fate, Kureghar, Kaktal and singer Farzana Wahid Shayan among many others.

Earlier, it was said on behalf of the organisers, “This is going to be one of the largest open concerts in the history of Bangladesh. Hundreds of thousands of people will be able to listen to music together safely at the concert venue.”

“Various bands from the country will perform in front of them. We have arranged the concert lineup with local artistes, who took a stand for the movement without thinking about their careers during the movement,” they added.