Swift postpones Rio show due to extreme heat after fan death

American superstar Taylor Swift on Saturday postponed a show in Rio de Janeiro due to extreme heat, after a fan died at the singer's concert the previous night.

Saturday's postponement came after the heat index in the city had risen to as high as 59 degrees Celsius (138 Fahrenheit) Friday, when a 23-year-old fan in the crowd of 60,000 died during the first "Eras Tour" show in Brazil.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift posted on Instagram Saturday. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to extreme temperatures in Rio."