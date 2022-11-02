Rapper Takeoff, member of Migos, shot dead at 28

The rapper Takeoff, a member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, was fatally shot Tuesday at a bowling alley in Houston, according to police. He was 28 years old.

Police in the Texas city said they received a call at approximately 2:34 am that a shooting was underway. Takeoff was found dead at the scene, they said.

Two other people were shot and took private vehicles to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers said the shooting happened following a private party of some 40 people at the bowling alley and that a large group had gathered outside the venue’s front door when shots rang out following an argument.