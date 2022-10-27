Rihanna to make music return with track for 'Black Panther'

After launching high-fashion collections, a lingerie line, a makeup brand, becoming a billionaire and having a baby, megastar Rihanna is making a highly anticipated return to music this week, her reps said Wednesday.

After six years without releasing a new solo song, the 34-year-old on Friday will drop a new single entitled ‘Lift Me Up’, which will be on the soundtrack for the Marvel sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.