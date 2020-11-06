15 years together with Super Junior

‘Sorry, Sorry’ is an international hit song of 2009 by K-pop boy band Super Junior. This song is one of the main reasons why people started to gain interest in Korean culture and K-pop and turning it into the current form that the world is obsessed with today. Long before BTS, EXO, and WANNAONE were trainees, Super Junior had already been singing and dancing on stage, stealing the hearts of young fans all over the world.

In early 2005, SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man said, he had been preparing a boy group where the members were chosen for their experience as actors, emcees, models, and radio hosts. The group was initially inspired by a Japanese girl groups' rotational concept, where new members will be replacing the selected ones. By 6 November 2005, the group debuted under the name ‘Super Junior 05,’ making them the first generation of the boy group project with the song ‘Twin’. A year later, SM Entertainment abandoned the rotational concept, and the group became known as ‘Super Junior’ also known as SuJu.