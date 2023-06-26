'Emotional' Elton John closes out Glastonbury festival

Elton John gave the final concert at Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, bringing down the curtain on the annual spectacular with what could be his final UK performance.

"I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury," he told the crowd.

"It's a very special and emotional night for me -- it might be my very last show in England, in Great Britain, so I'd better play well and entertain you."

The 76-year-old pop superstar is winding down a glittering live career with a global farewell tour, having played his last concerts in the United States in May ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July.

Glastonbury, Britain's best-known music festival, has been hosted on a farm in southwest England for five decades.

Before John took to the main Pyramid Stage on Sunday night, anticipation was high among fans.