Pratul Mukhopadhyay of ‘Ami Banglay Gaan Gai’ fame, passes away

Eminent lyricist, composer and singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay has passed away at the age of 83. Prior to his demise, he was critically ill and receiving treatment at the ICU of SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The news of his demise has been confirmed by Indian news outlet Zee 24 Ghanta.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pratul Mukhopadhyay had been admitted to SSKM hospital in a critical condition, where he was examined by specialists in neurology and ENT (ear, nose and throat). The chief minister of Kolkata also visited him in hospital. According to hospital sources, after surgery the singer suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to rapid deterioration of his health. He was afflicted with an antibiotic-resistant infection and pneumonia, further complicating his condition.