Pratul Mukhopadhyay of ‘Ami Banglay Gaan Gai’ fame, passes away
Eminent lyricist, composer and singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay has passed away at the age of 83. Prior to his demise, he was critically ill and receiving treatment at the ICU of SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The news of his demise has been confirmed by Indian news outlet Zee 24 Ghanta.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Pratul Mukhopadhyay had been admitted to SSKM hospital in a critical condition, where he was examined by specialists in neurology and ENT (ear, nose and throat). The chief minister of Kolkata also visited him in hospital. According to hospital sources, after surgery the singer suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to rapid deterioration of his health. He was afflicted with an antibiotic-resistant infection and pneumonia, further complicating his condition.
Born on 25 June 1942 in Barishal in undivided Bengal, Pratul Mukhopadhyay and his family migrated to India during the Partition. From a young age, he wrote and composed his own songs. Among his numerous compositions, ‘Ami Banglay Gaan Gai’ remains particularly loved. The song was released in March 2011.
Some of Pratul Mukhopadhyay’s notable albums include ‘Pathore Pathore Nache Agun’, ‘Jete Hobe’, ‘Otho He’, ‘Shopner Feriwala’, ‘Tomake Dekhechilam’, ‘Shwaponpure’, ‘Onek Notun Bondhu Hok’, ‘Hojoborolo’, ‘Dui Kanur Upakhyan’, ‘Adhar Naame’ etc.