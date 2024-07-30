Singer Jewel passes away
Popular singer and television programme producer Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel had been battling cancer for 11 years. He underwent treatment at various hospitals at home and abroad. But he finally has passed away.
Once a popular singer and presenter, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel died at a private hospital in Dhaka today, Tuesday at 11:35 am. Jewel’s wife presenter Sangita Ahmed confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. Jewel was 56 years old. He was born on 29 September 1968. He is survived by his wife and daughter.
According to sources from Jewel’s family, he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011. Then the cancer spread to his lungs and bones as well. Since then he had been undergoing treatment in different hospitals at home and abroad.
Jewel has been under palliative care since last October. And recently, he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka. When his physical condition deteriorated, he was put on life support last Tuesday night. Finally he died the next Tuesday that means today.
Just when band music was hugely popular, singer Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel came up with an exceptional voice. Due to his father’s banking job, he had to move around the country in his childhood. Jewel stepped into the field of music with motivation from his parents. When he was Class One, he took singing lessons from a neighbour and he first performed on stage when he was student of Class Four.
Then in 1986, Jewel moved to Dhaka. And right after coming to Dhaka, he became engaged in the literature and cultural activities going on centering TSC of Dhaka University. That’s when he started getting acquainted with different media outlets.
Jewel’s first album ‘Kuasha Prohor’ was released in 1993. Latter his other albums titled, ‘Ek Bikele (1994)’, ‘Amar Ache Ondhokar (1995)’, ‘Ekta Manush (1996)’, ‘Dekha Hobe Na (1997)’, ‘Beshi Kichu Noy (1998)’, ‘Bedona Shudhui Bedona (1999)’, ‘Firti Pothe (2003)’, ‘Doroja Khola Bari (2009)’, and ‘Emon Keno Holo (2017)’ were released one by one.
He released two more albums named ‘Tate Ki Ba Ashe Jai; and ‘Ei Shobujer Dhankhet’ containing only one song each in 2016. Among his ten solo albums, ‘Ek Bikele’ was the most famous. After this album was released, he earned the nickname ‘Ek Bikeler Jewel’.
Jewel was a singer and television programme producer and at the same time was involved in event management. His event management business was for financial reasons and music was his passion.