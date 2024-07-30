Singer Jewel passes away

Popular singer and television programme producer Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel had been battling cancer for 11 years. He underwent treatment at various hospitals at home and abroad. But he finally has passed away.

Once a popular singer and presenter, Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel died at a private hospital in Dhaka today, Tuesday at 11:35 am. Jewel’s wife presenter Sangita Ahmed confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. Jewel was 56 years old. He was born on 29 September 1968. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

According to sources from Jewel’s family, he was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011. Then the cancer spread to his lungs and bones as well. Since then he had been undergoing treatment in different hospitals at home and abroad.