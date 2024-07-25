Band musician Shafin Ahmed passes away

Shafin Ahmed left behind his wife and three children to mourn his death.

“Shafin recently went to the US to take part in concert programmes. He had a concert in Virginia on 20 July, but the show had to be cancelled as he had fallen sick before the programme. He was admitted to hospital that day. He was put on life support as various of his organs started failing. But he could not be brought back,” Hamin Ahmed said.