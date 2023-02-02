K-pop: The darker side of the entertainment business

Another aspect that concerned the K-pop consumers was minor debut of the K-pop ‘idols’. Debuting underage has been a common phenomenon in the Korean industry. The idea of having a 13 or 14-year-old in K-Pop groups is getting normalized at an accelerated rate very recently. Previously, people would at least talk about such young debuts, but now, it hardly receives any attention. Usually, debuting early for the artists bring up early popularity and most importantly, they get plenty of time to build their career. But minor debuting often costs the artiste their childhood and normal encounters that an underage individual should be experiencing. They also miss out on their education, limiting their career options. And this is a huge business for K-pop industry. Minor debut usually gives way to younger audiences. It is easier for the industry to instill superficial standards on young naive fans.

K-pop artists are heavily sexualised by the fans. That’s why minor debuting in K-pop is more alarming because of the exposure of young audiences to concepts that are not age appropriate, making it an easy way to sexualize the K-pop artists.

Perhaps the weirdest aspect of K-pop industry is the ‘Aegyo’ culture. Korean entertainment is mostly cuteness–oriented. There’s a skill viewed highly in Korean culture, mostly known as Aegyo, refers to “a cute display of affection often expressed through a cute voice, changes to speech, facial expressions, or gestures”. Aegyo is pretty similar to ‘Kawai’ in Japan and ‘Sa Jiao’ in China. K-pop idols are frequently asked to do the Aegyo by the fans and this is often viewed as an important skill. But the excruciating part that creates pressure on the idols is the thought of Aegyo being an innate skill. The preconceived notion of Aegyo given by the nature furthers the idea that Korean people are naturally cuter. This makes the artistes who often avoid Aegyo, seem rude among the fans. So, the K-pop agencies are really strict with their artistes even when it comes to the skill of ‘acting cute’.

Korean music usually holds bright and colourful concepts, no matter how deep or dark the concept is. But behind all these colours hides the neglected mental health of the K-pop artiste, that are not only overlooked by the agencies but audiences as well. The tight training hours, the strict diet and the continuous competition for perfection before and after debut, keeping up with the standards are major reasons behind this. There was a high-profile suicide in 2017: Jonghyun, lead singer of one of the biggest groups, SHINee, took his own life at the age of 27, and a note believed to have been sent by him to a friend spoke of his struggles with depression and fame. Another well-known star T.O.P. overdosed on anxiety medications. Known for speaking out about her feminist ideals, another K-pop artist, Sulli often received backlash from her contemporaries in conservative South Korea, resulting in Sulli committing suicide in 2019, at the age of 25.