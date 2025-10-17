Runa Laila was boycotted, but nothing could hold her back

When asked how she overcame those challenges, Runa Laila told Prothom Alo, “Life means seeing everything in a positive light. If you stay positive, everything falls into place. You must have inner strength. When your mind is strong, you can overcome many hurdles. My life revolves around my music and my family. That’s what my life is about. The truth is, I’ve faced many obstacles, but I’ve never had to go to anyone asking for work. I’ve never had to say, ‘Please let me sing.’ By the grace of Allah, people have always come to me with offers to sing. Whenever there were obstacles, the Almighty was there. He sees everything.”

Runa Laila added, “I have never broken down. I’ve always had deep faith in the Almighty. I’ve always believed that if I truly have talent, I’ll overcome any challenge. My greatest strength has been the love and respect of people. That has never allowed me to feel sad or hopeless. Above all, my family has always been by my side.”