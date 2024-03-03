Runa Laila returns to the radio
Acclaimed musician of the subcontinent Runa Laila could not remember the last time she sang a song for Bangladesh Betar. But, she confirmed that it would not be less than 12 to 14 years.
Runa Laila sang a new number for Bangladesh Betar this time. She recorded the song ‘O Brishty Tumi’ at Transcription Service Studio in Agargaon on last 29 February. The lyrics are by Suman Sardar composer Sadek Ali.
Runa Laila said, “Sadek Ali is a member of my team of instrumentalists. He had told me that he has composed a song and wants me to sing it. Then I heard the song and I too found it really pleasing.”
“I thought, since I liked the song, let’s sing it. I am also satisfied with the recording of the song. Hopefully, everyone will like the song once it is aired,” she added.
Noted singer of the country, Runa Laila had gone to visit her daughter in London and stayed there for quite some time. She has become busy with work after returning home recently. She is being making appearances at different events.
After recording the song for Bangladesh Betar, Runa Laila expressed her amazement about the environment of the radio. In her words, “The last time I recorded a song, I remember the studio there was still small.”
“The studio today is larger in size and has become quite modern as well. Besides, I have been amazed at everyone’s affection while visiting Bangladesh Betar after so many years. They welcomed me so wonderfully that it has inspired me a lot,” she added.