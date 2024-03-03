Runa Laila returns to the radio

Acclaimed musician of the subcontinent Runa Laila could not remember the last time she sang a song for Bangladesh Betar. But, she confirmed that it would not be less than 12 to 14 years.

Runa Laila sang a new number for Bangladesh Betar this time. She recorded the song ‘O Brishty Tumi’ at Transcription Service Studio in Agargaon on last 29 February. The lyrics are by Suman Sardar composer Sadek Ali.