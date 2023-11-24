I faced a boycott in the seventies: Runa Laila

The audience loved you for your songs. But they didn’t know anything about the underhand politics behind the scenes in this industry. How did you get over that?

There had been many reports in the media then about the fact that I had to face all sorts of difficulties. So, just as the audience knew about my singing, they also knew about what was happening to me. My family also knew. There were so many reports, that I didn’t even have to tell anyone.

The audience didn’t either find it difficult to understand why it was happening to me. I never got agitated or scared about these negative things. I always had this belief that those who are spreading negativity about me will realise their mistake one day.

I always believed, Allah is watching over everything and you get the results of your good or evil deeds right in this world. So I never cursed anyone from my heart and I never will. I have always said good things about those who went against me. I am just focused on myself, my singing and I’m my living happily with my family. So, it doesn’t matter to me who said what. I don’t care either.

I have always taken the straight path. I never caused harm to anyone, nor did I have the intention. I don’t have any such intention now either, nor will I ever have it in future. I will be helpful to people as much as I can, no matter how bad they were to me. I never had any urge to take revenge and I never will. I am not that kind of person.