Veteran singer Angela Bofill passes away

Renowned singer Angela Bofill, who is known for giving hits such as 'This Time I'll Be Sweeter', 'I Try', and 'Angel of the Night' passed away at the age of 70, reported a media outlet.

She was an American singer-songwriter of Cuban-Puerto Rican origins. Bofill started her career in the mid-1970s. The ace singer was born on 2 May, 1954.

As per the outlet, she passed away at her daughter's home in Vallejo, California. The shocking news about her demise was posted on her social media handle.