German prosecutors drop sex assault probe into Rammstein frontman

The investigation was opened in June after several women claimed on social media that they had been drugged and recruited to engage in sexual activity with Lindemann, 60, at Rammstein after-show parties.

Lindemann denied the allegations, with his lawyers calling them "without exception untrue".

Berlin-based law firm Schertz Bergmann welcomed the closure of the investigation, saying it "proves that there was no basis for the very serious allegations against our client on social media and in the press".