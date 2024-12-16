Legendary Indian tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain passes away

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary Indian tabla maestro from the subcontinent, passed away on Sunday in San Francisco, United States. He was 73.

According to reports by several Indian media outlets quoting his friend flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, the artist was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in San Francisco after battling heart ailments.

Hussain was receiving treatment at the hospital for the past week and had been suffering from blood pressure issues, a media outlet reports.