George Harrison: A poet, a rebel, a friend

People are never quite what they seem. The person with the biggest smile could be fighting demons on the inside, the guy with a grumpy face could have the liveliest personality and a person with a short fuse could have the kindest of hearts.

George Harrison, the lead guitarist of the most famous pop band in the history of this planet, writer of a host of iconic songs and an incredible solo artist in his own right, has always been known as the ‘Quiet Beatle’.

Harrison was the youngest of the four Beatles members and also the most reclusive. He wasn’t fond of the media attention and didn’t enjoy the fanfare as much as his bandmates.

When the Beatles first started, he was just the quiet guy who would stand at one corner of the stage and conjure up magical tunes from his guitar. He started writing songs later on, which surprised bandmates Paul McCartney and John Lennon, who wrote all of the early Beatles songs.