Coke Studio Bangla to resume its Season 3 Saturday

Audiences can look forward to six more songs in the coming months, featuring both celebrated and emerging artists who aim to push creative boundaries even further.

“We are truly delighted to reconnect with our listeners once again,” said Ju-Un Naher, managing director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

“From the beginning, Coke Studio Bangla has been committed to showcasing Bangladesh’s rich culture and musical heritage in the most beautiful and creative way. The remaining part of the season will bring several outstanding moments and surprises that we are eagerly waiting to share,” she said.