‘Obak Bhalobasha’: legendary Warfaze track gets Coke Studio Bangla treatment

Celebrating 40 years of the country’s pioneering band Warfaze, Coke Studio Bangla season 3 has released a mesmerising collaboration with the band on Saturday, as the platform brings a revived rendition of the iconic Warfaze song ‘Obak Bhalobasha’.

Admired by listeners for decades, the song was originally written, composed and performed by the former lead vocal of Warfaze Babna Karim and was featured in the band's sophomore album titled ‘Obak Bhalobasha’, released in 1994 from Sargam.

Uploaded on Coke Studio Bangla’s digital platforms on Saturday evening, the song was also premiered at the Liberation War Museum at the same time in the presence of Warfaze members and Coke Studio Bangla producer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, among others.